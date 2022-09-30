Rachel Doerrie gone from Canucks after just eight months on the job

After days of speculation, the Vancouver Canucks have now confirmed that analytics analyst Rachel Doerrie is gone from the team.

She lasted just over eight months in the organization.

“She is no longer with the company,” a team spokesperson told Daily Hive Friday morning.

The reason why Doerrie is no longer with the Canucks is less clear.

Rob Simpson of Vancouver Hockey Now reported on Thursday that Doerrie was dismissed by the Canucks, and that it’s believed the decision was made “at the highest levels of the organization.”

The 26-year-old Scarborough native added a new responsibility to her role in August, as an “assistant to the video coach.” Doerrie was with the team at training camp in Whistler, and was spotted taking video of the on-ice sessions.

Doerrie was well known in the hockey analytics community prior to being hired by the Canucks back in January. She was the first of three women the Canucks added to their hockey operations department last winter, preceding Émilie Castonguay and Cammi Granato, who were hired shortly after her as assistant general managers.

The Canucks job was Doerrie’s second NHL gig, after working for the New Jersey Devils, beginning in 2017 at age 21. She worked as an analyst of player information and video with the Devils until April 2019.

“There was a long long time where I thought I was not going to get another chance to work for an NHL team again after what happened in New Jersey,” Doerrie said last January on The Staff & Graph Podcast. “To have the Vancouver Canucks, and Jim Rutherford is just a legend in this sport, to have him believe in me, I can’t even put it into words.”

Doerrie had high hopes about working with the Canucks, saying that she “was not just going to accept any hockey job,” back in January.

“I chose Vancouver because I think that the direction that the franchise is going is off-the-charts fantastic and I’m so excited to be a part of it,” she said.

“The people that I’m going to be working with, I have heard nothing but good things about. In just talking to them, it seems like such a welcoming environment that’s so collaborative and where everyone is just kind of pulling on the same rope.”