Rachel Doerrie has lawyered up after being let go by Canucks: report

After being unceremoniously let go by the Vancouver Canucks last month, Rachel Doerrie has lawyered up.

Doerrie has hired Vancouver labour lawyer Peter Gall, according to a report from Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek.

Rachel Doerrie, who was dismissed from the Canucks shortly after head coach Bruce Boudreau announced she was joining his staff, has retained Vancouver labour lawyer Peter Gall. — Jeff Marek (@JeffMarek) October 14, 2022

The 26-year-old was let go after just eight months on the job as a Canucks analytics analyst. She was added to Bruce Boudreau’s coaching staff in August, formally as “assistant to the video coach.”

The reason why Doerrie was let go is still unclear, as neither Doerrie nor the Canucks has provided one.

The Canucks declined to provide further comment on today’s proceedings in an email response to Daily Hive.

Doerrie had just moved to Vancouver from Ontario, sharing photos from an apparent going away party on September 5.

Doerrie was well-known in the hockey analytics community prior to landing the Canucks job. She was the first of three women the Canucks added to their hockey operations department last winter, preceding Émilie Castonguay and Cammi Granato, who were hired shortly after her as assistant general managers. Doerrie previously worked in the NHL as a player information and video analyst for the New Jersey Devils, beginning at the age of 21.