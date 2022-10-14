SportsHockeyCanucks

Rachel Doerrie has lawyered up after being let go by Canucks: report

Rob Williams
Rob Williams
|
Oct 14 2022, 9:51 pm
Rachel Doerrie has lawyered up after being let go by Canucks: report
@rachel.doerrie/Instagram

After being unceremoniously let go by the Vancouver Canucks last month, Rachel Doerrie has lawyered up.

Doerrie has hired Vancouver labour lawyer Peter Gall, according to a report from Sportsnet’s Jeff Marek.

The 26-year-old was let go after just eight months on the job as a Canucks analytics analyst. She was added to Bruce Boudreau’s coaching staff in August, formally as “assistant to the video coach.”

The reason why Doerrie was let go is still unclear, as neither Doerrie nor the Canucks has provided one.

The Canucks declined to provide further comment on today’s proceedings in an email response to Daily Hive.

Doerrie had just moved to Vancouver from Ontario, sharing photos from an apparent going away party on September 5.

Doerrie was well-known in the hockey analytics community prior to landing the Canucks job. She was the first of three women the Canucks added to their hockey operations department last winter, preceding Émilie Castonguay and Cammi Granato, who were hired shortly after her as assistant general managers. Doerrie previously worked in the NHL as a player information and video analyst for the New Jersey Devils, beginning at the age of 21.

Rob WilliamsRob Williams
+ Offside
+ Hockey
+ Canucks
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.