Police called to track runaway rabbit at Granville SkyTrain station (PHOTOS)

We’ve seen a lot of things on the SkyTrain, but this might be a first.

Passengers and police found a rabbit on transit last week at the very busy Granville SkyTrain station in downtown Vancouver after it escaped from its owner.

The rabbit, named Mercedes Sprinter, is an emotional support animal and apparently had jumped off while the owner was getting on the train.

The rabbit was caught by a passenger as it was hopping precariously close to the tracks, and then handed to an officer, who heard a woman asking around if anyone had seen her rabbit.

Mercedes Sprinter was not hurt and was returned to the woman.

Some animals are allowed on transit as long as they fit in a small container and don’t smell.

The only exception is service dogs.

A spokesperson for Metro Vancouver Transit Police says the owner was reminded of the rules and she thanked officers before heading on her way.