Petition urges TransLink to update pet policy and allow dogs in bags, carriers

As long as a dog does not bark, growl, or lick other passengers, what’s the problem with them riding with their owners on transit? That’s the argument hundreds have agreed to, prompting them to sign a petition urging TransLink to update its pet policy.

In 2018, a New Westminster woman presented a proposal to its board of directors, hoping that TransLink would extend its current pet policy.

TransLink considered the idea but ultimately decided there not be a change to the policy for pets travelling on Metro Vancouver’s public transit system.

Now, five years later, Portia Zaffaroni has organized a petition that has garnered over 800 signatures.

Her goal is to collect 1,000 signatures in hopes it will be featured in recommendations for TransLink’s Board of Directors.

Zaffaroni argues, considering the number of dog owners, these folks are limited in how they can get around Metro Vancouver.

For example, she says owners are left with few options when taking their dog to the vet or groomer. She says it even makes it difficult to take part in visiting outdoor pet-friendly parks, hikes and areas.

Currently, TransLink allows provincially-certified service animals or small pets if they are in a fully-enclosed handheld cage.

“Pets must be kept in small, hand-held, fully enclosed cages that fit in your lap, with no part of the animal exposed,” it reads on TransLink’s site.

Zaffaroni’s goal is to amend TransLink’s pet policy to resemble the New York City Pet Policy to which allow pet to be carried in a carrier (like a backpack or tote bag) as well.

On New York City Transit and MTA buses small domestic pets can be carried in kennels or similar containers that fit on an owner’s lap. The pet should not be a bother to other passengers.

Andrew McCurran, the director of strategic planning and policy for TransLink, said in 2018 that the existing policy is in place “to strike a balance and ensure the comfort and safety of our general travelling public.”