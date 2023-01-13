Dog safe after running loose on the Canada Line tracks

It was a terrifying commute for a dog owner after they were separated from their animal while boarding the Canada Line yesterday.

Metro Vancouver Transit Police told Daily Hive that just before noon on Thursday, officers responded to reports at Broadway-City Hall Station in Vancouver.

“The owner managed to make it onto the train safely, however, the dog remained on the platform and its leash became stuck in the doors,” said police.

“The dog was dragged for a short distance before being thrown into the guideway which caused her to run scared into the tunnel.”

Canada Line Staff and Transit Police shut down power to the guideway and went into the tunnel on foot to find the dog, named Mosha.

After nearly an hour and a half, they found Mosha unharmed, not appearing to suffer any injuries, in the tunnel and returned her to her owner.

There were significant delays on the Canada Line at the time and TransLink did provide some bus transportation between stations during the shutdown, but regular service resumed shortly after the dog was recovered.

TransLink confirmed the incident, adding that, “Transit Police assisted the dog and its owner to a vet for a full check-up of the dog,” as a precaution.

“This is an unfortunate incident and we would like to remind passengers that animals are required to be in a carrier while on transit for the safety of that animal and the travelling public,” said police.

“If travelling with a certified service animal, it’s important to take your time when boarding a train. The risk of rushing is simply not worth the safety of you or your service animal.”

Thankfully, this story has a happy ending. Back in 2016, a dog was killed by a train after it ran into the tracks after being spooked by fireworks.