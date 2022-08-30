17 fantastic dog-friendly patios in Vancouver

As more and more Vancouverites are inviting dogs into their households, the demand for dog-friendly dining options is increasing. Don’t pet parents deserve a night out with their favourite fur ball too?

Vancouver has several dog-friendly patios you can visit, as long as the pup is leashed and well-behaved. Here are your options (and some of them are vegan).

Downtown

There’s a little something for everyone at Relish. Whether it’s sports, trivia, or dance parties, they keep it lively. Dogs are welcome on their patio as you eat pub fare. Don’t miss Wing Mondays, and try the Extreme Heat flavour if you dare.

Address: 888 Nelson Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-669-1962

East Van

Our canine friends are allowed inside for once, but just in the front bar area or the outside patio. Speaking of dogs, try their hot dogs. They have a Hot Dog Happy Hour where you can get the feature hot dog and 12 oz draft beer for $15, taxes in.

Address: 505 Clark Drive, Vancouver

Uncle Abe’s made waves when they announced their dog-positive patio and a special menu just for dogs. Their “dogtails” also have a version for humans so you and your pup can have matching drinks.

Address: 3032 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-788-6120

The Arbor is known for its delicious plant-based menu and zen garden, but did you know the front bar patio is dog-friendly? Get here early as seating is limited.

Address: 3941 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-620-3256

False Creek

Sunset anyone? Mahony’s Tavern has an area of the patio that’s dog-friendly, but it’s first come, first served. Nothing wrong with getting there a little early and enjoying the water view, watching the boats go by, with a drink in hand.

Address: 601 Stamps Landing, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-0234

If Mahony’s is full, check out The Wicklow Pub next door, as they also have a dog-friendly patio. It’s a great place for brunch, happy hour or just a casual drink with a gorgeous view.

Address: 610 Stamps Landing, Vancouver

Phone: 604-879-0821

For something a little more upscale, enjoy some French cuisine at Provence Marinaside near the Cambie Bridge. They have a roadside patio open on days with nice weather where you can bring your dog. If you go on Wednesday, you might be able to catch a live jazz performance too.

Address: 1177 Marinaside Crescent, Vancouver

Phone: 604-681-4144

Gastown

6 Acres is a British gastropub in the heart of Gastown. They are proud of their dog-friendly patio and aren’t shy to welcome four-legged friends. They also double as England House, so if you’re a football fan, this is where you’ll want to be.

Address: 203 Carrall Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-488-0110

Kitsilano

If you’re in Kitsilano, go to The Cider House. Refreshing ciders with your dog on the patio? Yes, please! Did we mention that their menu is 100% vegan? It’s true, and it’s tasty.

Address: 1602 Yew Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-558-1975

Bring your pup to Kokomo’s bright pink dog-friendly patio in Kitsilano and enjoy a refreshing smoothie or a fresh, healthy plant-based bowl or wrap. It’s right in the heart of Kits. So if you’re looking for a shopping break or lunch after hitting the beach, this is a great spot.

Address: 2028 Vine Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-428-5017

Mount Pleasant

Dogs are good company, can we agree on that? So does the Good Co. Bar Main Street location. You can leash your dog underneath the table on their beautiful wooden roadside patio. There are options for everyone, including those with dietary restrictions.

Address: 2904 Main Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-565-6246

Dine al fresco with your best furry friend at Sprezzatura in Mount Pleasant. They are a casual Italian restaurant with a focus on pizza rather than pasta. I’m eyeing the roasted pork belly pizza, just saying.

Address: 265 Kingsway, Vancouver

Phone: 604-876-6333

There’s lots of room for you and your pup at Tacofino Ocho’s roadside patio, as it stretches pretty far up the block. Get fired up, as this location specializes in char-grilled meat and veggie dishes.

Address: 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver

Phone: 604-709-0015

River District

It’s no surprise that Dogwood Brewing is pro-dog. It’s in the name. Not only do they encourage you to bring your puppy to their patio, but they also support fundraisers for animal charities and host dog-friendly comedy nights too. Oh yes, they have a delicious organic beer, too.

Address: 8284 Sherbrooke Street, Vancouver

Phone: 604-325-3693

Strathcona

Container Brewing loves dogs; they even have a section on their website about it. Dogs are definitely welcome on their patio. Check out their Instagram highlights to see more canine guests who have come to visit. The tasting room itself serves small snacks, but they have partnered with a food truck, should you require a little more substance.

Address: 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver

Phone: 778-404-0657

The three Ps, pizza, pups, and patio, make a winning combo for Strathcona Beer Company. The tasting room is vibrant, and from time to time, there’s live music to entertain the crowd.

Address: 895 Hastings St E, Vancouver

Phone: 778-379-9050

UBC

Biercraft is known for its selection of Belgian beers. Now you can enjoy a flight with your pupper by your side on their dog-friendly patio. It is also conveniently close to Pacific Spirit Park, so you and the dog can go for a little adventure before or after the drink.

Address: 3340 Shrum Lane, Vancouver

Phone: 604-559-2437

