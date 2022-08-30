17 fantastic dog-friendly patios in Vancouver
As more and more Vancouverites are inviting dogs into their households, the demand for dog-friendly dining options is increasing. Don’t pet parents deserve a night out with their favourite fur ball too?
Vancouver has several dog-friendly patios you can visit, as long as the pup is leashed and well-behaved. Here are your options (and some of them are vegan).
Downtown
Relish the Pub
There’s a little something for everyone at Relish. Whether it’s sports, trivia, or dance parties, they keep it lively. Dogs are welcome on their patio as you eat pub fare. Don’t miss Wing Mondays, and try the Extreme Heat flavour if you dare.
Address: 888 Nelson Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-669-1962
East Van
Superflux Beer Company
Our canine friends are allowed inside for once, but just in the front bar area or the outside patio. Speaking of dogs, try their hot dogs. They have a Hot Dog Happy Hour where you can get the feature hot dog and 12 oz draft beer for $15, taxes in.
Address: 505 Clark Drive, Vancouver
Uncle Abe’s
Uncle Abe’s made waves when they announced their dog-positive patio and a special menu just for dogs. Their “dogtails” also have a version for humans so you and your pup can have matching drinks.
Address: 3032 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-788-6120
The Arbor
The Arbor is known for its delicious plant-based menu and zen garden, but did you know the front bar patio is dog-friendly? Get here early as seating is limited.
Address: 3941 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-620-3256
False Creek
Mahony’s Tavern False Creek
Sunset anyone? Mahony’s Tavern has an area of the patio that’s dog-friendly, but it’s first come, first served. Nothing wrong with getting there a little early and enjoying the water view, watching the boats go by, with a drink in hand.
Address: 601 Stamps Landing, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-0234
The Wicklow Pub
If Mahony’s is full, check out The Wicklow Pub next door, as they also have a dog-friendly patio. It’s a great place for brunch, happy hour or just a casual drink with a gorgeous view.
Address: 610 Stamps Landing, Vancouver
Phone: 604-879-0821
Provence Marinaside
For something a little more upscale, enjoy some French cuisine at Provence Marinaside near the Cambie Bridge. They have a roadside patio open on days with nice weather where you can bring your dog. If you go on Wednesday, you might be able to catch a live jazz performance too.
Address: 1177 Marinaside Crescent, Vancouver
Phone: 604-681-4144
Gastown
6 Acres
6 Acres is a British gastropub in the heart of Gastown. They are proud of their dog-friendly patio and aren’t shy to welcome four-legged friends. They also double as England House, so if you’re a football fan, this is where you’ll want to be.
Address: 203 Carrall Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-488-0110
Kitsilano
The Cider House
If you’re in Kitsilano, go to The Cider House. Refreshing ciders with your dog on the patio? Yes, please! Did we mention that their menu is 100% vegan? It’s true, and it’s tasty.
Address: 1602 Yew Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-558-1975
Kokomo
Bring your pup to Kokomo’s bright pink dog-friendly patio in Kitsilano and enjoy a refreshing smoothie or a fresh, healthy plant-based bowl or wrap. It’s right in the heart of Kits. So if you’re looking for a shopping break or lunch after hitting the beach, this is a great spot.
Address: 2028 Vine Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-428-5017
Mount Pleasant
Good Co. Bars
Dogs are good company, can we agree on that? So does the Good Co. Bar Main Street location. You can leash your dog underneath the table on their beautiful wooden roadside patio. There are options for everyone, including those with dietary restrictions.
Address: 2904 Main Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-565-6246
Sprezzatura
Dine al fresco with your best furry friend at Sprezzatura in Mount Pleasant. They are a casual Italian restaurant with a focus on pizza rather than pasta. I’m eyeing the roasted pork belly pizza, just saying.
Address: 265 Kingsway, Vancouver
Phone: 604-876-6333
Tacofino Ocho
There’s lots of room for you and your pup at Tacofino Ocho’s roadside patio, as it stretches pretty far up the block. Get fired up, as this location specializes in char-grilled meat and veggie dishes.
Address: 8 E 5th Avenue, Vancouver
Phone: 604-709-0015
River District
Dogwood Brewing
It’s no surprise that Dogwood Brewing is pro-dog. It’s in the name. Not only do they encourage you to bring your puppy to their patio, but they also support fundraisers for animal charities and host dog-friendly comedy nights too. Oh yes, they have a delicious organic beer, too.
Address: 8284 Sherbrooke Street, Vancouver
Phone: 604-325-3693
Strathcona
Container Brewing
Container Brewing loves dogs; they even have a section on their website about it. Dogs are definitely welcome on their patio. Check out their Instagram highlights to see more canine guests who have come to visit. The tasting room itself serves small snacks, but they have partnered with a food truck, should you require a little more substance.
Address: 1216 Franklin Street, Vancouver
Phone: 778-404-0657
Strathcona Beer Company
The three Ps, pizza, pups, and patio, make a winning combo for Strathcona Beer Company. The tasting room is vibrant, and from time to time, there’s live music to entertain the crowd.
Address: 895 Hastings St E, Vancouver
Phone: 778-379-9050
UBC
Biercraft Wesbrook
Biercraft is known for its selection of Belgian beers. Now you can enjoy a flight with your pupper by your side on their dog-friendly patio. It is also conveniently close to Pacific Spirit Park, so you and the dog can go for a little adventure before or after the drink.
Address: 3340 Shrum Lane, Vancouver
Phone: 604-559-2437