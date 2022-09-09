Residents of Mount Pleasant have likely walked past the windows for the new Kingsway Quesada location more than once, wondering when this spot would officially open its doors.

The Mexican-inspired fast-food chain, which has over 170 locations across the country, is finally grand opening its latest address – and it’s doing it with a big gesture.

The 81 Kingsway Quesada will be giving away free burritos today and tomorrow (September 9 and 10) from 11 am to 7 pm to celebrate its opening.

Quesada is known as a counter-service spot for build-your-own burritos, tacos, bowls, and nacho platters, with locations in Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, and more.

This new Mount Pleasant spot has been under construction for some time, so it’s nice to see it finally opening to the neighbourhood.

Quesada – Kingsway

Address: 81 Kingsway, Vancouver

