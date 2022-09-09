Quesada is giving out free burritos for its grand opening this weekend
Residents of Mount Pleasant have likely walked past the windows for the new Kingsway Quesada location more than once, wondering when this spot would officially open its doors.
The Mexican-inspired fast-food chain, which has over 170 locations across the country, is finally grand opening its latest address – and it’s doing it with a big gesture.
- You might also like:
- In-N-Out Burger is popping up in Metro Vancouver this weekend
- A second location of this Vancouver health food restaurant is opening soon
- Vancouver is gearing up for a rowdy weekend of beer and bratwurst later this month
The 81 Kingsway Quesada will be giving away free burritos today and tomorrow (September 9 and 10) from 11 am to 7 pm to celebrate its opening.
View this post on Instagram
Quesada is known as a counter-service spot for build-your-own burritos, tacos, bowls, and nacho platters, with locations in Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, and more.
This new Mount Pleasant spot has been under construction for some time, so it’s nice to see it finally opening to the neighbourhood.
Quesada – Kingsway
Address: 81 Kingsway, Vancouver