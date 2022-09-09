FoodRestaurant OpeningsSpecials & Deals

Quesada is giving out free burritos for its grand opening this weekend

Dished Staff
Dished Staff
|
Sep 9 2022, 7:46 pm
Quesada is giving out free burritos for its grand opening this weekend
@quesadaburritos/Instagram

Residents of Mount Pleasant have likely walked past the windows for the new Kingsway Quesada location more than once, wondering when this spot would officially open its doors.

The Mexican-inspired fast-food chain, which has over 170 locations across the country, is finally grand opening its latest address – and it’s doing it with a big gesture.

The 81 Kingsway Quesada will be giving away free burritos today and tomorrow (September 9 and 10) from 11 am to 7 pm to celebrate its opening.

Quesada is known as a counter-service spot for build-your-own burritos, tacos, bowls, and nacho platters, with locations in Burnaby, New Westminster, Surrey, Langley, Abbotsford, and more.

This new Mount Pleasant spot has been under construction for some time, so it’s nice to see it finally opening to the neighbourhood.

Quesada – Kingsway

Address: 81 Kingsway, Vancouver

Instagram

FILL UP ON THE LATEST FOOD NEWS
Buzz Connected Media Inc. #400 – 1008 Homer Street, Vancouver, B.C. V6B 2X1 [email protected] View Rules
Dished StaffDished Staff
+ Dished
+ Restaurant Openings
+ Specials & Deals
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.