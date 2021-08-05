NewsCoronavirus

Quebec to implement COVID-19 vaccine passport as cases rise

The Quebec government will implement a COVID-19 passport amid an uptick in provincial cases.

On Thursday, Health Minister Christian Dubé said Premier François Legault would “go ahead with a vaccine passport in Quebec.”

In a French tweet, Dubé said more information would be announced “in the coming days.”

On Wednesday, Legault, Dubé, and public leaders said Quebec’s rising COVID-19 case count is “worrying.”

In July, Dubé said the province’s vaccination passport would “not be used for access to services. Only for non-essential things.”

Earlier in July, the Quebec government reduced physical distancing guidelines to one metre, down from the oft-mentioned two-metre guideline that had been in place since March 2020.

Retail stores across the province no longer need to enforce a maximum customer capacity.

As of August 1, bars and restaurants in Quebec can serve alcohol until 1 am, an hour later than the previous set of COVID-19 protocols.

On Thursday, Quebec added over 300 new COVID-19 cases, the province’s highest daily increase since May.

Over 11 million COVID-19 vaccines have been administered since December 2020 in Quebec.

Dubé says Quebec’s recent increase in cases means we can “start talking about a fourth wave.”

