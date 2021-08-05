Quebec to implement COVID-19 vaccine passport as cases rise

The Quebec government will implement a COVID-19 passport amid an uptick in provincial cases.

On Thursday, Health Minister Christian Dubé said Premier François Legault would “go ahead with a vaccine passport in Quebec.”

In a French tweet, Dubé said more information would be announced “in the coming days.”

On Wednesday, Legault, Dubé, and public leaders said Quebec’s rising COVID-19 case count is “worrying.”

La hausse du nombre de nouveaux cas est préoccupante. On peut parler du début d’une 4e vague. @francoislegault l’a dit : avec l’augmentation des cas, nous allons aller de l’avant avec un passeport vaccinal au Québec. Nous annoncerons les modalités dans les prochains jours. https://t.co/vA6UXFWp3e — Christian Dubé (@cdube_sante) August 5, 2021

In July, Dubé said the province’s vaccination passport would “not be used for access to services. Only for non-essential things.”