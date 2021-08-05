Quebec reports over 300 new COVID-19 cases for the first time since May

Quebec has added more than 300 new COVID-19 cases to the provincial total for the first time since May.

The Ministère de la Santé et des Services sociaux has added 305 new coronavirus cases to the tally over the past 24 hours, 72 of which are “still under investigation.”

Public health says zero virus-related deaths have been added to the provincial total.

Hospitalizations have increased by two for a total of 60 across the province, and patients in intensive care have decreased by one, totalling 16 throughout Quebec.

Over the past day, 47,394 vaccines were administered across the province for a total of 11,303,577 since December 2020.

There have been 11,240 deaths in Quebec since the pandemic, 378,462 confirmed cases, 3,914,750 negative cases, and 365,750 COVID-19 recoveries.

All of Quebec has been downgraded to the Green Zone, meaning no areas of the province are currently in Yellow, Orange, or Red Zones, according to the government’s colour-coded COVID-19 restriction alert map.

On Wednesday, Quebec Premier François Legault said the government would announce new health restrictions for the province amid an uptick in COVID-19 cases.

Canada’s COVID-19 death toll is now 26,618, along with 1,434,738 total cases.