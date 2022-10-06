Quarry Rock, tucked away in Deep Cove, is a beautiful and relatively easy trail in North Vancouver.

While it has been closed for repairs, hikers might soon gain access to the trail again.

The trail has been closed since November 2021 because of significant damage caused by the extreme winter storms and atmospheric rivers that ravaged many parts of BC during that time.

Minor improvements were being made as of August 2022.

According to Steffanie Warriner, manager of parks with the District of North Vancouver (DNV), DNV has recently received approval to start more “significant infrastructure repairs.”

The target date for those significant repairs is late October, weather permitting. That shouldn’t be a problem with BC feeling as dry as the Mojave Desert. The forecast also doesn’t call for much rain in the coming weeks.

Repairs are pending the delivery of materials.

While DNV didn’t disclose a specific date for when Quarry Rock would be reopened to the public, late fall is the target.

“We are also working closely with the owner of the land in which the trail passes through, and before the trail is reopened, we will be installing new signage to better advise the public of risks and hazards related to accessing the area and adjacent private property,” said Warriner.

DNV is warning the public to respect the trail closure because the trail is in poor condition and unsafe for public use. DNV also warns that continued use of the trail could further delay the reopening.

If you’re yearning for other trails in the area, visit the DNV hiking and cycling trails map.