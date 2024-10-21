A search for a homeowner has ended tragically in Coquitlam this weekend after their home was washed away during the atmospheric river, which led to a mudslide along Quarry Road and a heavy emergency response.

The Coquitlam RCMP confirmed on Monday that a 57-year-old woman was found dead.

“This is a deeply tragic outcome, and our thoughts are with the victim’s family and friends,” said Media Relations Officer Corporal Alexa Hodgins. “We would like to thank Canada Task Force 1 – Urban Search and Rescue and Coquitlam Fire and Rescue for their search efforts and [for] locating the victim.”

The slide came down Saturday between Calgary Drive and MacIntyre Road, leaving the area closed as search efforts continued and until the debris could be cleared and the damaged area accessed. That left many other homeowners affected on the other side of the slide, who were told to shelter in place and await an update.

Search and rescue teams, alongside firefighters, responded around noon Saturday after the significant rainstorm turned streets into rivers, crumbled unstable banks, and debris led to major destruction throughout several areas, including the Tri-Cities.

Several key drainage systems had issues, and a flood warning was issued for the Coquitlam River; however, that has since been downgraded.

According to Environment and Climate Change Canada, Coquitlam saw the highest rainfall of all the BC South Coast cities this weekend, with 256 mm, or 10 inches, between Friday night and Sunday afternoon.

West Vancouver saw 203 mm, or about 7 inches, while the rainfall at the Vancouver International Airport was 113 mm, less than half of what the Tri-Cities saw.