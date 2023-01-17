Qantas sale: Get cheap roundtrip flights from Vancouver to Australia

Have a bad case of revenge travel? Right now, there are roundtrip, nonstop flights from Vancouver to some of Australia’s best cities for cheap, making it a great chance to visit the country for less.

Qantas is having a sale and you can snatch up some of the best flights from YVR to Australia for way cheaper than usual.

To get from Vancouver to either Brisbane, Melbourne, or Sydney is just under $1,600. If you want to go to Adelaide, you can fly for $1,900, and even flights to far-flung Perth are on sale for $2,399.

You can occasionally find cheaper flights to Australia, especially if you take a look at Google Flights. But, those rock bottom (around$1,300) flights have several caveats – they may or may not include checked luggage, and they may have long layovers.

So, if we’re talking value for money, this is definitely among the best flight deals. Qantas is also consistently one of the highest-rated airlines in the world.

Sydney is Australia’s first city and it’s in New South Wales. From the iconic Sydney Opera House to the shores of Bondi Beach, there’s so much to do in the city.

You could use this cheap flight as your jumping-off point to explore the rest of the country, including Queensland, where you’ll find the Great Barrier Reef and Tasmania.

How to get the flight deal

Go to the Qantas flight deals website page. Click “VIEW DETAILS” on whichever city you choose. Most flight deals were available in May 2023. Pick your flight dates and book via Qantas.

According to Qantas, the Australia Sale ends on Monday, January 23, so don’t wait too long before booking your next adventure.

