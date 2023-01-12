Escape Raincouver: Roundtrip flights to Mexico are as low as $233 right now

Are you already sick of the rain marathon pouring down on Vancouver? So why not consider flying to sunny Los Cabos, Mexico, as soon as this weekend for under $300?

Low-cost carrier Swoop recently dropped its price for flights to Los Cabos out of the Abbotsford International Airport.

Daily Hive found nonstop roundtrip prices for as low as $233 up to $329.

Fair warning, if you are leaning towards the flights under $300, passengers are only allowed one personal item that can be stowed under their seat.

With this deal, you can fly to Los Cabos from January until April.

How to book your flight: