It’s 2023. Will you be visiting places on your must-see list? Right now, there’s an affordable opportunity to go to Hong Kong thanks to a flight deal that slashes the price of roundtrip airfare.

If you love good food, breathtaking city skylines, and culture – then a trip to Hong Kong is a must.

According to Google Flights, the $799 price for a trip from Vancouver to Hong Kong is low. It’s about $689 less than what you’d typically pay, and flights are available for more than $1,500 for the same route.

While there are several flights available via United at this low price, they often come with layovers. Some flights have stopovers in San Francisco and Taipei, making it a 24-hour journey to Hong Kong.

Still, if you can save money and have enough time off, it’s worth it for the bargain traveller.

While travel restrictions have lifted significantly since the pandemic began, on December 31, the federal government announced a temporary negative COVID-19 test requirement for travellers arriving from China, Hong Kong, and Macau.

Here’s how to get the flight deal:

Go to Google Flights Put Vancouver as your departure city Click “Explore Destinations” above the image of the map Find Hong Kong, and the best flight deal will be displayed

Whether you are itching to see Hong Kong Disneyland, find the tallest lookout tower, or tour the harbour – there’s no shortage of things to do to fill up your itinerary.