Fly to Vietnam AND Japan from Vancouver for under $800 roundtrip

Want to scratch Vietnam and Japan off your travel bucket list? A new deal is up for grabs where you can escape to both destinations in a two-in-one trip out of Vancouver.

The flight deal flagged by YVR Deals offers flights that take off between April and early October.

There is one stop in Tokyo when flying from Vancouver to Hanoi, Vietnam. The flights from Hanoi back to Tokyo and Tokyo back to Vancouver are non-stop.

Trips cost around $789 roundtrip, including taxes.

Here is a list of dates YVR Deals suggests eager flyers use to find this flight deal.

Apr 12 to Apr 27 to May 4

Apr 12 to Apr 27 to May 8

Apr 13 to Apr 28 to May 8

Apr 13 to May 3 to May 11

Apr 17 to May 3 to May 11

Apr 17 to May 3 to May 17

Apr 17 to May 11 to May 18

Apr 17 to Apr 28 to May 9

Apr 20 to May 2 to May 11

Apr 25 to May 9 to May 17

Apr 25 to May 10 to May 18

Apr 25 to May 2 to May 18

Apr 25 to May 11 to May 18

Sep 5 to Sep 17 to Sep 26

Sep 11 to Sep 23 to Oct 3

Sep 14 to Sep 27 to Oct 9

Sep 19 to Oct 3 to Oct 12

Sep 26 to Oct 10 to Oct 19

Oct 3 to Oct 17 to Oct 26

How to book the flight: