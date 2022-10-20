Downward dog with the pros: Puppy yoga studio opens in Vancouver

If you’re struggling with your downward-facing dog pose, who better to learn it from than a puppy itself?

A new yoga studio called Pups Yoga has opened its doors and it’s the perfect place if you’re looking for a solid hour to relax and cuddle up to some of the cutest puppies in Vancouver.

The studio was created with two goals in mind: helping people with their mental health and helping the puppies work on their socialization skills before they head to their forever homes.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Pupsyogavancouver (@pupsyogavancouver)



“Interacting with animals actually causes your body to produce serotonin and dopamine which can aid in depression and anxiety. All while yoga lowers stress hormones in our bodies while simultaneously increasing beneficial brain chemicals like endorphins,” the website reads.

And while attendees enjoy an hour of beginner yoga, the furry friends roam around.

The studio explains that it works with local reputable breeders and rescue agencies in the province and puppies undergo a screening process to ensure they are coming from an ethical home.

According to the site, funds from Pups Yoga also go towards awareness for stray dogs in Zimbabwe.

Address: 180 E Pender Street, Vancouver

Cost: $45