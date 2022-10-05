Here's how to access all Vancouver fitness facilities for only $30

Starting Wednesday, you can test all the activities Vancouver Park Board facilities have to offer through a $30 30-day pass.

Pass users will be able to access drop-in sessions for pools, rinks, and gyms in over 40 facilities throughout Vancouver.

The park board says this is a way for Vancouverites to prioritize their health while having fun.

“They say variety is the spice of life, so enjoy lunchtime workouts, skating with friends, family time at the pool, or running indoors on a rainy day. The pass even includes aquafit and stick and puck drop-ins,” a statement reads.

“Hoping to jump-start healthy habits by promoting fun activities, we’re making this pass as affordable as possible for Vancouverites.”

The regular price for an adult Flexipass is $51.28.

To purchase this promotional pass, folks either need to be new recreation facility users or have inactive Flexipass for the last six months.

Vancouverites have until November 5 to purchase the pass.

Once the purchase goes through, pass users have 30 days to use it.

These are non-refundable passes and cannot be suspended or renewed at the discounted rate.