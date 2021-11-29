7 of the best places to take a yoga class in Vancouver

With all that’s happening in the world, an in-person yoga class has never felt so good. If you’ve been staying away from studios during the pandemic but ready to jump back into live classes, here are some of the best places around the GVRD to take a yoga class.

Each of these studios are wellness havens, where you can practice with top tier yoga teachers AND take workshops to explore modalities like active breathwork, sound meditation or try an intention-setting cacao ceremony.

Personally, with all of the great virtual yoga classes available these days, it takes a lot to inspire me to go to a live class.

Here are seven studios worth leaving your house for,

From Vinyasa to Flow to Acro to Yin, One Yoga offers up a range of class styles along with great community spirit and top teachers. You’ll find this studio in the heart of Gastown, where they walk the talk of community outreach, supporting many youth programs and community initiatives. Mara Branscombe is my fav teacher at One Yoga if you’re lucky enough to see her on the schedule (she mostly teaches online these days). That said, all of One Yoga’s classes and teachers are amazing.

Address: 150 Hastings St W # 201

Class schedule here.

A genius studio concept, House Concepts includes four movement studios under one roof, offering yoga classes, boxing, bootcamp, and a running club. The space looks even cooler than it sounds, which is an inspiring way to begin a workout if you ask me. The yoga and movement classes have names Booty Burn and Power Flow, so you can expect a workout-style at most of the classes here.

Address: 1408 Howe Street

Class schedule here.

During Covid, Vancouver’s beloved Sue Horning from Unity Yoga closed up her space on Main Street, but don’t worry, you can still take her energizing classes at Bridge & Enrich studios on Fraser Street. She teaches Hatha, Yin, and Vinyasa. I’d also highly recommend the Saturday classes by Yogacharini Maitreyi.

Address: 718 East 20th Street

Class schedule here

YYOGA

With 10 locations from Richmond to Burnaby and everywhere in between, YYoga offers the broadest range of class styles and locations, so they pretty much guarantee you’ll be able to get to your favorite class at a time that suits you. Classes include Hatha, Hot, Restorative, Yin, and Power. They also offer special events and meditation classes. Many of the locations offer an infrared sauna and spa-like atmosphere, which is a sweet bonus. All of the YYoga’s we’ve tried have been very friendly and welcoming.

Address: Multiple locations

Class schedule here.

A bright, intimate space that strives to create transformative experiences through yoga, Shala in Squamish offers smaller class sizes intentionally to cultivate community and an inclusive culture of supportive practitioners. This is the ideal place to meet new friends, take a class, and be led by great teachers like Micaela Carron, or join a Kundalini workshop with my fav Shae Savage.

Address: #3-40383 Tantalus Rd Squamish

Class schedule here, workshop schedule here.

Nestled in Port Moody, the newly re-opened Kushala yoga is a great place to take a flow, yin, or hatha class and offers all of their classes in studio and live streamed online. What I love about this studio is that the co-owners Karen and Chris are very anatomy focused, and give great technical cues. I’d also recommend the classes offered by Shanon Brundrette and workshops offered by my absolute fav Kundali teacher and soundbath guide, Angela Prider.

Address: 3032 St. John’s Street

Class schedule here. Workshop schedule here.

Located in the heart of Edgemont Village in North Vancouver, Kahlena Movement Studio is a yoga, pilates and dance studio run by the lovely Karen Kobel, who leads quite a few of the classes offered. You’ll find a variety of in-person and live streamed classes at this studio, all devoted to aligning participants of all fitness levels. Accessibility is the heart of this studio’s vision. This is a welcoming, community-focused place to take a yoga or movement class, with some great options for kids and family yoga, too.

Address: 3120 Highland Boulevard, North Vancouver

Class schedule here.

_ _ _

Voila! If there’s one thing this last year has taught us all it’s that community and connection are more important than ever. If you’re feeling the call to connect more deeply with your own body and soul, to support your natural spirituality, here’s a beautiful guided nature visualization, a curated list of must-read spiritual books and a great article on restoring wellness via taking care of your microbiome health. Discover more inspiration for living aligned on Head + Heart.