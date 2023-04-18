Pair of puppies in a box found abandoned in Metro Vancouver park

Two adorable pups left out in the cold are now in the care of the BC SPCA and soon they will be up for adoption.

According to the BC SPCA, who shared a press release on Tuesday, April 18, two six-week-old German shepherd mix puppies were discovered in a box hidden in the bushes at Byrne Creek Park in Burnaby. The pair are siblings, a boy and a girl, and were brought to the BC SPCA.

Nicole McBain, manager of the BC SPCA’s Burnaby animal centre, said that “Tia and Koda were frightened and cold when they first arrived. After we were able to warm them up, they got much more comfortable and started behaving more like puppies.”

They brought the pups to an emergency veterinary hospital where they found that the female puppy (Tia) had lots of health issues. The boy (Koda) is in good health.

“Tia has an injured front leg and an infection related to the injury, as well as gastrointestinal issues including diarrhea,” said Krista Shaw, manager of the BC SPCA’s Richmond animal centre.

While they don’t know what caused Tia’s leg injury, they suspect trauma.

“Since being in our care, little Tia has blossomed,” said Shaw. “She is the sweetest, most snuggly girl. She is growing more confident every day and loves to be around people.”

BC SPCA says that Tia will be available for adoption in two weeks and the society is asking for help to cover the costs of her treatment. So, if you can help cover the care of these pups and so many other animals in need at the BC SPCA, you can visit its website to donate and learn more.