Canucks sign longtime Red Wings defenceman DeKeyser to PTO contract

The Vancouver Canucks have added another defenceman to their training camp roster.

Danny DeKeyser, a 32-year-old left-shot defenceman, has signed a pro tryout contract with the Canucks, following 10 years with the Detroit Red Wings.

The 6-foot-3, 183-pound defenceman has 547 games of NHL experience, all with the Red Wings. DeKeyser appeared in 59 games for the Red Wings last season, scoring no goals and 11 assists, to go with the second-most blocked shots (102) and fifth-most hits (49) on his team. The Detroit native averaged 18:30 of ice time per game — fourth-most among Red Wings defencemen — including 2:13 of average shorthanded ice time.

DeKeyser, who had been a top-four defenceman for Detroit since his first full NHL season in 2013-14, underwent back surgery in 2019 and missed most of the 2019-20 season. He has played in a reduced role for the Red Wings in each of the last two seasons.

It remains to be seen if DeKeyser can win a spot on the team, though defence is a weak spot for the Canucks. They’re in need of a right-shot blueliner, though DeKeyser should get an opportunity to prove he can contribute to the penalty kill.

Throughout the summer, Vancouver had been linked to Calvin de Haan, who signed a PTO contract with the Carolina Hurricanes today.

Training camp is now just two weeks away, beginning September 23 in Whistler. Vancouver’s preseason schedule begins two days later, on September 25.