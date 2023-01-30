All hands on deck! The Royal Canadian Navy is hiring in Vancouver

Sea legs are not required but might be an asset if you are looking to fill one of the open positions in the Royal Canadian Navy.

You’ll be able to find out for certain if you have what it takes at the upcoming job fair in Vancouver next weekend.

Anyone curious about life on the high seas is invited to His Majesty’s Canadian Ship (HMCS) Discovery on February 5.

There will be several members of the Navy in attendance to answer questions and likely suffer through badly sung renditions of the Village People’s “In the Navy.”

The qualifications for each position are different, so there’s no need to bring anything to the job fair.

However, only Canadian and permanent residents can apply.

A new direct entry recruit in the Regular Force can earn anywhere from $3,168 to $4,332 per month while they complete basic training, and the salaries range from there.

You must pre-register by scanning the QR code on the poster to attend.

When: Sunday, February 5, 2023

Time: Noon to 4 pm

Where: 1200 Stanley Park Drive, Vancouver