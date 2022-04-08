Several climate protesters climbed aboard the English Bay Barge this morning to call for a stop to the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

The demonstrators donned ropes and climbed up to the barge’s deck, which has been stuck on the rocks at Sunset Beach ever since it blew in during a record-breaking atmospheric river in November.

The demonstrators plan to hang banners calling on the federal government to stop its twinning of the existing Trans Mountain pipeline that transports crude oil from Alberta to port in Burnaby.

According to a news release from Stand.earth, the demonstrators believe the risk of an oil spill is too great. The pipeline twinning project will triple Trans Mountain’s capacity, and result in many more tankers coming in and out of Vancouver’s port every day — and many climate-minded individuals are concerned about the possibility of a spill from one of those boats.