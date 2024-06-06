A $4M waterfront property in BC comes with a floating pub and ferry

Protection Island, previously Douglas Island, rests in Nanaimo on a former coal mining site, offering sandy beaches, lush parks, and rich wildlife encounters to visitors. With a population of around 350 residents, many commute to Nanaimo for work via ferry or kayak.

With a purchase on this island, you can embrace a lifestyle that seamlessly combines business (with a fully operational pub and ferry service) and pleasure, with an absolutely stunning waterfront home.

Built in 1986, the home at 8 Pirates Lane features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a spacious living area with fine maple finishes, and breathtaking views of Nanaimo’s bay.

It’s also a rare chance to own the renowned Dinghy Dock Pub, Canada’s only floating pub, along with the exclusive ferry service to Protection Island and a stunning waterfront home.