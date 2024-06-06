Real EstateArchitecture & DesignTransportationUrbanized

A $4M waterfront property in BC comes with a floating pub and ferry

Ryan Hook
Ryan Hook
Jun 6 2024, 8:58 pm
One of the most unique properties in BC has now become available, which could be a dream come true for those looking to not only live on a small island, but also own a floating pub — the only one in Canada.

This $4.8 million property at 8 Pirates Lane on Protection Island includes a single-family house with 2655 square feet of living space, a floating pub, and a ferry.

8 Pirates Lane, Protection Island (Gordon Wang/Realtor.ca)

Protection Island, previously Douglas Island, rests in Nanaimo on a former coal mining site, offering sandy beaches, lush parks, and rich wildlife encounters to visitors. With a population of around 350 residents, many commute to Nanaimo for work via ferry or kayak.

Google Maps

With a purchase on this island, you can embrace a lifestyle that seamlessly combines business (with a fully operational pub and ferry service) and pleasure, with an absolutely stunning waterfront home.

8 Pirates Lane, Protection Island (Gordon Wang/Realtor.ca)

Built in 1986, the home at 8 Pirates Lane features four bedrooms, five bathrooms, a spacious living area with fine maple finishes, and breathtaking views of Nanaimo’s bay.

It’s also a rare chance to own the renowned Dinghy Dock Pub, Canada’s only floating pub, along with the exclusive ferry service to Protection Island and a stunning waterfront home.

The Dinghy Dock Pub on Protection Island (Gordon Wang/Realtor.ca)

While you can enjoy living here, you can offer visitors the opportunity to dine on the water, surrounded by panoramic views, and then, as night falls, you could keep up with tradition and transform the nightlife with live music amongst the twinkling lights of downtown Nanaimo in the distance.

This turnkey package also includes the ferry, which offers a memorable journey to the pub. In the past, the ferry operated every hour and ten minutes.

Check out the full listing from Gordon Wang here.

