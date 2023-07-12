Brendan Leipsic has picked one heck of a time to become a Russian citizen.

The disgraced former NHL player hasn’t played in North America since his contract was terminated by the Washington Capitals in 2020. The NHL condemned comments made by Leipsic and another pro hockey player as “misogynistic and reprehensible,” after private group chat messages were leaked on social media.

“There is no place in our league for such statements, attitudes, and behaviour, no matter the forum,” the NHL said at the time.

Leipsic, 29, has played in the KHL ever since.

According to a report out of Russia, the Winnipeg-born player has written a letter to Russian President Vladimir Putin. He’s trying to get Russian citizenship, apparently.

Hockey Hall of Famer Viacheslav Fetisov, who is now a member of the upper house of the Russian Federal Assembly, applauded the decision.

“This is a very good trend for Russia,” Fetisov said, per Russian sports news outlet Championat.com (translated with Google Translate). “For the political situation, it is beneficial for us when foreigners from the United States and Canada receive a Russian passport of their own free will. This suggests that propaganda in the West collapses when people come to Russia and see the truth. I wish Leipsic only good luck and further development as a citizen of Russia. I hope he gets followers.”

Leipsic bounced around during his 187-game NHL career, playing with the Toronto Maple Leafs, Vegas Golden Knights, Vancouver Canucks, Los Angeles Kings, and Washington Capitals.

There are 47 players from Canada and 12 from the United States currently playing in the KHL, which is still one of the best pro leagues in the world.

Leipsic will be allowed to play for Russia after he becomes a citizen, though the country is banned from all international competition by the IIHF for the foreseeable future because of Putin’s unprovoked attack on Ukraine.

By getting Russian citizenship, Leipsic risks getting called up for mandatory military service.

Fetisov went on: “Gradually, many will understand that Russia is not evil.”

Some might suggest that if you have to say your country isn’t evil that says something about your country.

Most of the world has condemned Russia’s war in Ukraine. In February, 141 member states in the United Nations called for an end to the war, with only seven voting against. The motley crew of countries in Russia’s corner included Belarus, North Korea, Eritrea, Mali, Nicaragua, Syria, and, of course, Russia itself.

Hundreds of thousands of people have died since Russia’s attack on Ukraine began last year, while millions of Ukrainians have been forced to flee their homes, with many making the heartbreaking decision to leave their country as refugees.