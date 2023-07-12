The Philadelphia Flyers aren’t doing themselves many favours these days.

On Tuesday, Philadelphia Inquirer reporter Giana Han asked a question to new signing Garnet Hathaway during his introductory press conference to the team over Zoom.

Han was asking Hathaway about how the Flyers — who have missed the playoffs in each of the last three seasons — could still be a desirable destination for a player like Hathaway, who has already spent nine seasons in the NHL.

With the press conference being streamed on the team’s social media accounts, two people clearly learned a lesson to keep their thoughts to themselves.

“How many times does she have to ask this f***ing question?” said a team staff member, who obviously thought they were on mute.

“Flyers suck, why are you even watching?” another added.

Someone from the Philadelphia Flyers organization is getting fired 😬 pic.twitter.com/gSCy6SodpC — LIGHTS OUT HOCKEY (@Lightsouthky) July 11, 2023

Well, that’s one way to make a first impression.

Following word getting out about the video, team president Keith Jones issued an apology.

“Earlier today, our team’s social media account streamed a recording of a virtual press conference which included disrespectful remarks by members of our social media staff. On behalf of the entire Flyers organization, I want to extend our apologies,” Jones wrote in a statement shared to the team’s social media accounts.

Jones himself used to be a media member, recently working for NBC Sports in Philadelphia before joining the Flyers’ front office.

“Any disrespect towards reporters is completely unacceptable, especially when they are simply doing their job. We have reached out to the reporter and outlet personally to express our regret, and will continue to promote an environment of mutual respect when working with media.”

Han has yet to address the incident.