Bo Bichette shows up to All-Star red carpet with his mom and Blue Jays fans agree it's adorable

The Toronto Blue Jays’ four representatives at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game dressed to impress on the red carpet in Seattle this afternoon.

Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jordan Romano, and Whit Merrifield all attended the star-studded event and looked great doing so. For Guerrero, the event comes less than 24 hours after being crowned the Home Run Derby champion on Monday.

Guerrero, Romano, and Merrifield were all accompanied by their wives, with the Home Run champ also bringing his daughter.

Bichette, who is unmarried, went in a completely different direction. The 25-year-old chose to bring his mom Marianna with him.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Offside (@offside)

Needless to say, Blue Jays fans thought it was adorable.

bo going with his mom so cuteee — sari (@sarismediaa) July 11, 2023

Bo’s mom is stunning!!! ❤️ so darn sweet he brings his momma 🥰 — Diana Leslie (@dileslie83) July 11, 2023

Bo taking his mom as a date is the best! — Livin off borrowed time, the clock ticks faster (@mfdoomaccordion) July 11, 2023

bo and his mom 🥺🫶 https://t.co/ICh2x0Lx8N — emi (@jetiifives) July 11, 2023

The young shortstop is having arguably the best season of his career with a .317 batting average through 90 games.

For Guerrero and Merrifield, this marks the third time they have each been named to the All-Star Game, while it is the second each for both Bichette and Romano.

Despite having four representatives at this year’s All-Star event, the Blue Jays have been somewhat disappointing this season with a 50-41 record. The break may prove to be just what they needed to turn things around in the second half and play the part of a World Series contender, which many expected them to be.