SportsBaseballBlue JaysCanada

Bo Bichette shows up to All-Star red carpet with his mom and Blue Jays fans agree it's adorable

Colton Pankiw
Colton Pankiw
|
Jul 11 2023, 10:56 pm
Bo Bichette shows up to All-Star red carpet with his mom and Blue Jays fans agree it's adorable
Toronto Blue Jays/Instagram

The Toronto Blue Jays’ four representatives at the 2023 MLB All-Star Game dressed to impress on the red carpet in Seattle this afternoon.

Bo Bichette, Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Jordan Romano, and Whit Merrifield all attended the star-studded event and looked great doing so. For Guerrero, the event comes less than 24 hours after being crowned the Home Run Derby champion on Monday.

Guerrero, Romano, and Merrifield were all accompanied by their wives, with the Home Run champ also bringing his daughter.

Bichette, who is unmarried, went in a completely different direction. The 25-year-old chose to bring his mom Marianna with him.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Offside (@offside)

Needless to say, Blue Jays fans thought it was adorable.

The young shortstop is having arguably the best season of his career with a .317 batting average through 90 games.

For Guerrero and Merrifield, this marks the third time they have each been named to the All-Star Game, while it is the second each for both Bichette and Romano.

Despite having four representatives at this year’s All-Star event, the Blue Jays have been somewhat disappointing this season with a 50-41 record. The break may prove to be just what they needed to turn things around in the second half and play the part of a World Series contender, which many expected them to be.

Colton PankiwColton Pankiw
+ Offside
+ Baseball
+ Blue Jays
+ Canada
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER

Receive direct access to our top content, contests and perks.