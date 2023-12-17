"Cease fire now": Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters gather in Metrotown mall

Hundreds of pro-Palestine protesters gathered in a Burnaby mall and called for a ceasefire in Gaza.

After gathering at Burnaby Civic Square late Saturday afternoon, demonstrators flooded Metropolis at Metrotown Mall and later marched into nearby streets.

Protesters waved flags, held signs, and chanted chanting, for example, “Ceasefire now,” and “From the river to the sea, Palestine will be free.”

Hands off Gaza! Picket now blockading McDonald's Metrotown Mall in Burnaby #FreePalestine #EndTheOccupation pic.twitter.com/s8dpGZlA70 — Critical Criminology (@critcrim) December 17, 2023

According to posts from one of the groups that organized the protest, Canada Palestine Association, the demonstrations were held in solidarity with healthcare workers of Gaza and rallies worldwide.

Trudeau announced last week that Canada is joining Australia and New Zealand in calling for a “sustainable ceasefire” in the Israel-Hamas war.

The joint statement by Trudeau and the prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand came ahead of the UN General Assembly vote on a non-binding resolution calling on an Israel-Hamas ceasefire.

UN experts have described the Israeli government’s bombardment as a “mass ethnic cleansing.”

As of December 17, over 18,700 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza.