Video captures driver plowing through pro-Palestine blockade in Vancouver

Editor’s note: This article contains a video with language that may be offensive to some.

A video shared online has captured a disturbing incident as a pro-Palestine group was protesting. While a supporter was speaking to attendees in East Vancouver, sudden screams could be heard as a vehicle plowed through the protest.

On Friday, a group gathered at Clark and Venables streets and blocked the intersection. Protests have been held around the world as there becomes a growing concern for the mounting civilian casualty toll and suffering from the Israel-Hamas war.

In the video (around the 4:40 mark), a grey SUV is seen driving through the demonstration as protesters attempt to block the driver.

One man is seen attempting to stop the vehicle using his bike, but the driver continues accelerating and running over the bicycle. Demonstrators are seen running away from the SUV as it drives through the blockade along Clark Street.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Defund 604 Network (@defund604network)



After the driver took off, protesters could be heard speaking to Vancouver Police officers, accusing them of not immediately pursuing the vehicle.

One person can be heard saying, “What the fuck VPD.”

“You just let that happen,” they accused.

According to VPD, officers are investigating the incident that occurred Friday morning.

In a statement, the VPD said officers were in the area to facilitate the demonstration and divert traffic.

VPD did find the driver and said he is cooperating with the investigation.

No one was injured.

Police added that they are also looking into reports that protesters attempted to open a door on the car while the driver was inside.