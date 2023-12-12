Trudeau calls for "sustainable ceasefire" in Israel-Hamas war

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau announced today that Canada is joining Australia and New Zealand in calling for a “sustainable ceasefire” in the Israel-Hamas war.

A statement by Trudeau and the prime ministers of Australia and New Zealand begins by “unequivocally” condemning the Hamas terror attacks on Israel on October 7 and calls for the release of all remaining hostages immediately. Canada officially classifies Hamas as a terrorist organization.

“We recognise Israel’s right to exist and right to defend itself. In defending itself, Israel must respect international humanitarian law,” reads the statement.

“Civilians and civilian infrastructure must be protected. We are alarmed at the diminishing safe space for civilians in Gaza. The price of defeating Hamas cannot be the continuous suffering of all Palestinian civilians.”

The leaders also said they remain “deeply concerned” about the humanitarian crisis in Gaza and the risks to Palestinian civilians.

They acknowledged that the recent pause in fighting agreed on by both sides allowed for the release of 100 hostages and increased humanitarian access to civilians.

“We want to see this pause resumed and support urgent international efforts towards a sustainable ceasefire,” stated the leaders.

“This cannot be one-sided. Hamas must release all hostages, stop using Palestinian civilians as human shields, and lay down its arms.”

The leaders also said there is “no role for Hamas” in the future of Gaza’s governance and also expressed their support for Palestinians’ right to self-determination.

“We condemn rising antisemitism, Islamophobia, and anti-Arab sentiment in our countries and around the world and remain firmly committed to combatting prejudice, hatred, and violent extremism,” concludes the statement.

This is the first time Trudeau has formally acknowledged and used the word “ceasefire” regarding the current Israel-Hamas war.

The joint statement comes ahead of the UN General Assembly vote on a non-binding resolution calling on an Israel-Hamas ceasefire.