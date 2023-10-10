Police investigate threats and other incidents at Israel-Palestine rallies in Vancouver
Vancouver police are investigating several incidents downtown on the day of Israel and Palestine rallies outside the Vancouver Art Gallery.
Const. Tania Visintin said police are investigating one case of a woman who was threatened. Photos from the scene show one officer arresting a young man and a second officer picking up what appears to be a knife from the sidewalk.
“In this case, it was reported to police that a woman was threatened last night outside the Orpheum. No charges have been laid at this time,” Visintin said. “We are continuing to actively investigate this one and all the others reported to us.”
A vigil in support of Israeli victims happened Monday night, where a crowd of people in attendance waved Israeli flags in support of the victims of the Hamas attack this weekend.
Israeli vigil/demonstration outside the Vancouver Art Gallery
byu/JohnDoe964 invancouver
The same day, there was also a pro-Palestinian rally outside the Vancouver Art Gallery, where supporters of Palestine spoke out about the Israeli government’s occupation of Palestinian territories and voiced concern for loved ones who may suffer due to the military conflict.
Hundreds of people have been killed in Gaza and parts of Israel as military conflict escalates following a surprise Hamas attack at a music festival on a Jewish holiday.
Editor’s note: The name and photo of a woman who alleged she was followed after the rally has been removed after concerns were raised about her safety.