The first-ever winner of Canada’s Drag Race is renowned for bringing good times to every venue she performs. Now the iconic Canadian drag star is taking aim at setting a new world record with that same positive energy.

Queen Priyanka and Vizzy Hard Seltzer are teaming up for #GoodVibezDay on May 18. The online event will see the popular artist, singer, and performer attempt to set the world record for the most compliments ever given in a single day.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by priyanka (@thequeenpriyanka)

You might also like: Justin Bieber and Tim Hortons team up again for another limited edition collab

Lay’s Canada combines popular snacks for three new flavour combos

Starbucks just launched new summer menu items at stores across Canada

“Who needs some love? If you just screamed I do, I am here to serrrrrveeeeeee,” exclaimed Priyanka in an Instagram post announcing #GoodVibezDay.

Fans across Canada can follow along as the drag superstar serves personal plus-ups through Instagram Live as well as on the streets of Toronto on May 18.

Everyone is also encouraged to send out their own compliments all day long using #GoodVibezDay on social media. For every compliment using the hashtag, Vizzy will donate $1 up to $25,000 to 2SLGBTQ+ charities supporting positive spaces across the country.

Now that’s happy news worth raising a glass to!

For more information on #GoodVibezDay, follow Priyanka and Vizzy Hard Seltzer on Instagram.