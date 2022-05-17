The first-ever winner of Canada’s Drag Race is renowned for bringing good times to every venue she performs. Now the iconic Canadian drag star is taking aim at setting a new world record with that same positive energy.
Queen Priyanka and Vizzy Hard Seltzer are teaming up for #GoodVibezDay on May 18. The online event will see the popular artist, singer, and performer attempt to set the world record for the most compliments ever given in a single day.
“Who needs some love? If you just screamed I do, I am here to serrrrrveeeeeee,” exclaimed Priyanka in an Instagram post announcing #GoodVibezDay.
Fans across Canada can follow along as the drag superstar serves personal plus-ups through Instagram Live as well as on the streets of Toronto on May 18.
Everyone is also encouraged to send out their own compliments all day long using #GoodVibezDay on social media. For every compliment using the hashtag, Vizzy will donate $1 up to $25,000 to 2SLGBTQ+ charities supporting positive spaces across the country.
Now that’s happy news worth raising a glass to!
