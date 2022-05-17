Lay’s Canada combines popular snacks for three new flavour combos

Lay’s Canada has just launched three new chip flavours and they’re totally a midnight snacker’s dream.

Get ready to do some serious munching because, for the first time ever, Lay’s has combined Doritos, Smartfood, and Cheetos to create three new flavours for the ultimate party in your mouth.

Introducing Lay’s Ketchup + Cheetos Cheese, Lay’s Dill Pickle + Smartfood White Cheddar and Lay’s Bar-B-Q + Doritos Sweet Chili Heat.

Although this is the first mash-up of its kind, Lay’s Canada hasn’t been shy to introduce new chip flavours to the market. For Lunar New Year, the chain recreated two special flavours that were popular in China.

These limited-edition chips are only available in Canada and they’re now available on store shelves and Snacks.ca while supplies last.