FoodRestaurants & BarsDessertsCoffee & TeaFood News

Starbucks just launched new summer menu items at stores across Canada

Hanna McLean
Hanna McLean
|
May 10 2022, 9:00 am
Starbucks just launched new summer menu items at stores across Canada
Bacon, Sausage & Egg Wrap | Chocolate Cream Cold Brew (Courtesy Starbucks Canada)
FEATURED ON THE DISHED GUIDE
Arrow pointed left
Arrow pointed right
Sulbing Korean Dessert Cafe - Robson

Korean, Cafes

Sulbing Korean Dessert Cafe - Robson
BREWHALL

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

BREWHALL
East Side Craft House

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

East Side Craft House
Tap & Barrel Olympic Village

Burgers, Pubs and Breweries

Tap & Barrel Olympic Village
Cibo Trattoria

Cocktails, Breakfast and Brunch

Cibo Trattoria
ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Lougheed Town Centre

Asian, Korean

ARISU Authentic Korean BBQ - Lougheed Town Centre

Summer is coming in hot and Starbucks is determined to keep this time of year sweet with its annual release of seasonal menu items for the warmer months.

The global coffee chain has announced some exciting new additions coming to stores across Canada starting today, including a fresh, picture-perfect-looking sip.

The new drink you can look forward to tasting is called the Chocolate Cream Cold Brew.

This new beverage features Starbucks Cold Brew sweetened with vanilla syrup topped with a silky chocolate cream cold foam.

Starbucks says this creation aims to taste like a chocolate milkshake or that last bit of melted chocolate ice cream.

Other new additions to the menu include the Bacon, Sausage, & Egg Wrap and the Southwest Potato, Black Bean, & Egg Wrap.

Starbucks Canada

Southwest Potato, Black Bean & Egg Wrap (Courtesy Starbucks Canada)

Those items are new to the lineup but they will actually be permanent menu offerings. Both handhelds are made with cage-free scrambled eggs.

You can try all of these new additions starting today.

Hanna McLeanHanna McLean
+ Dished
+ Restaurants & Bars
+ Desserts
+ Coffee & Tea
+ Food News
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT