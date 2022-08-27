Editor’s Note: The video in this story may be upsetting for some readers.

After a terrifying assault in Vancouver during Pride Week, police are looking for answers.

Constable Tania Visintin with the Vancouver Police Department shared a release on Saturday, August 27, pleading to the public for witnesses to an assault that occurred on July 31.

Constable Visintin said, “This is another disturbing assault that appears to have occurred without provocation.”

“We believe this incident may have been motivated by hate, and we’re asking anyone who recognizes the people in this video to contact our investigators.”

GRAPHIC CONTENT WARNING

Vancouver Police are looking for witnesses to an assault during Pride Week.

More on @DailyHiveVan pic.twitter.com/OZaOt1sz5K — Sarah Rose (@SarahRoseWords) August 27, 2022

According to police, the attack occurred “outside a convenience store near Commercial Drive and 10th Avenue,” and in the video, the location appears to be just outside the Circle K convenience store.

A 42-year-old man was getting a slushy drink after celebrating Pride Week events downtown.

Police said there was a “brief verbal confrontation between the man and another person who was waiting in line, and when the victim left the store he was jumped by three men.” The attack happened shortly after midnight.

“The victim had a drink thrown at him, was knocked to the ground, and was repeatedly punched and kicked by three men, while two women watched from a distance,” said Constable Visintin. “After the attack, the men and women left together, leaving the injured victim on the side of the road.”

VPD responded and is investigating the attack as a possible hate crime.

The men and women in the video have not yet been identified, and now VPD is appealing to the public to help.

“The video shows a number of people passing through the area, including people in cars and a cyclist who stopped to help but did not remain on scene when police arrived,” said Constable Visintin. “We’re also asking these people to come forward to tell us what they saw and heard, so we can fully understand what happened.”

Anyone who saw the attack has dash-cam footage or can identify the people in the video is asked to reach Vancouver Police at 604-717-9209 or email [email protected].

The suspects are three men who look like they’re in their 20s. One was wearing a black t-shirt and black pants with black shoes with orange markings. The two other men wore white t-shirts, dark shorts, and white shoes.