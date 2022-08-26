NewsCrime

A wanted high-risk offender walked out of their Vancouver halfway house

Sarah Anderson
|
Aug 26 2022, 8:55 pm
VPD | Luca Camaiani/Shutterstock

A high-risk offender who failed to return to his halfway house in Vancouver is wanted Canada-wide.

In the early afternoon on Friday, August 26, Constable Steve Addison with Vancouver police issued a release stating they were searching for 60-year-old John Frederick Field.

Field walked away from his halfway house just a few hours after he was released from custody.

high risk offender

He received statutory release from Kent Institution, a correctional facility in the Fraser Valley, on Thursday, but then he left his Vancouver halfway house at around 7:30 pm that evening.

According to police, he hasn’t been seen or heard from since and is considered a “significant risk” to the public.

Police said Field is serving a sentence for sexual assault, break and enter, robbery, and theft. He also has a history of “committing violent offences while under the influence of drugs,” according to police.

If you see him or know where he is, you should call 911 immediately.

