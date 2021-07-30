The 2021 VanPrideFest is well underway throughout the city, with Vancouver Pride Society presenting and hosting dozens of unique in-person and virtual events to enjoy.

A can’t-miss highlight of this year’s festival is Pride Art Walk, a self-guided tour of eight public art pieces and murals celebrating queer folks in Downtown Vancouver and the West End.

Dress up in your finest pride wear, pack your cameras, and discover these 8 stunning artworks and murals at the 2021 Pride Art Walk until August 3, 2021.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shadow Puppet Productions (@shadowpuppetproductions)

Strut was created for the Vancouver Pride 2018 celebration through a grant from the City of Vancouver and was a feature art piece of the festival. The giant peacock interactive artwork has kinetic tail feathers that lift and open as well as light up at night. Strut is meant to represent LGBTQ2AI+ inclusivity.

Strut can be found at Morton Park at 1800 Morton Avenue, Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by CHRISTINA BOOTS (@ceeboots)

Divine Love is Christina Hryc aka Boots’ love letter to Davie Village and the West End. According to the artist statement, the mural which features drag icon Divine draws influence from the early work of John Waters. “My goal was to create a mural that embodies flamboyance, outrageousness and celebration, with a gentle nod to our history. I wanted to create an anecdote about embracing individuality and authenticity. Like queer culture, love is fluid, limitless and selfless-it can never truly be defined.”

The mural can be found at 1042 Davie Street, Vancouver (Pantages Lane, patio behind Numbers).

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Galactikitty (@galactikitty.art)

Galactikitty is the surreal art collaboration of Jenn Brisson and Phresha. Purrride is described as being a birth story of the artists pairing as well as a “celebration of coming together, communities rising above and the transformation into being fierce and being seen for who you really are.”

The mural can be found at Jim Deva Plaza at 1200 Bute Street, Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queer Heritage Vancouver (@queerheritagevan)

@queerheritagevan uncovers and celebrates Vancouver’s queer history and queer with the hopes of encouraging connection and belonging through visibility and celebration. Look for Queer Heritage Vancouver signs to learn more about queer history as remembered and

lived by queers.

The printed map can be found on a window of Home Hardware at 1053 Davie Street, Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by semillites (@semillitxs)

According to velasco’s artist statement, All Flowers Deserve to Play invites everyone around trans people “to walk with us, to transit with us.”

“As someone who lost their support system at the beginning of their transition, I wish I felt accompanied through this road. For a while, I thought I did not deserve to be supported. I see clearly now that we, trans people deserve to be loved, cared for and supported. We deserve to walk through our transition with joy, accompanied by flowers and loved ones in public. We deserve representation on our transitions that center our euphoria and pleasure.

“My goal at the end of the project is to gift the flowers to queer, trans people and other members of our community who have ever thought they don’t deserve flowers.”

The artwork can be found at Nelson Park at 1030 Bute St, Vancouver.

Summer of Pride by Chase Gray and John Velten

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Chase Gray (@gaysalishart)

Chase Gray and John Velten teamed up for Summer of Pride, described by Gray as being a celebration of Indigenous and Queer joy, and the summer on the Northwest Coast.

“There have been many attempts to silence Indigenous people, and take away our love,

joy, and spirit. As each of us reclaims our culture, I hope our ancestors who had theirs

stolen can look at us, and be proud of all of our victories.”

The artwork can be found at 745 Thurlow Street, Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Zandi Dandizette (@zandidandizette)

It’s Fun to Sway at the YMCA is Dandizette’s reclamation of the iconic wacky inflatable man as a business tool back into an art object while also exploring the multiplicity of identity, and celebration of it. According to the artist statement, “this jestful work is a response to the commodification of identity and the corporatization of PRIDE.”

The artwork can be found at šxʷƛ̓ənəq Xwtl’e7énḵ Square at 750 Hornby Street, Vancouver.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IKEA Canada (@ikeacanada)

IKEA Canada collaborated with members of the 2SLGBTQ+ community to create “Love Seats” in honour of Pride. The collection of one-of-a-kind loveseat slipcovers were inspired by different Pride flags representing a wide spectrum of identities.

The Love Seats can be found at Two Bentall Center at 555 Burrard Street, Vancouver.