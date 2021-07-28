What's open on the BC Day long weekend in Vancouver

BC Day is this coming Monday, August 2, and it’s a special one, as British Columbia turned 150 years old earlier this year. But what’s open?

As usual, government offices, including Canada Post and City Hall, will be closed, along with banks and libraries.

So don’t get stuck needing something or having to change plans at the last minute. Instead, check out our handy guide to what’s open and what’s not in Vancouver this BC Day.

Please remember to adhere to all physical distancing guidelines and public safety protocols if you plan to visit any of these locations.

Attractions

View this post on Instagram A post shared by #CapBridge (@capilanosuspensionbridge)

Grocery Stores

Pharmacies

Malls

The following malls are open – refer to their websites for specific hours: