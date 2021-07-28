What's open on the BC Day long weekend in Vancouver
Jul 28 2021, 3:14 pm
BC Day is this coming Monday, August 2, and it’s a special one, as British Columbia turned 150 years old earlier this year. But what’s open?
As usual, government offices, including Canada Post and City Hall, will be closed, along with banks and libraries.
So don’t get stuck needing something or having to change plans at the last minute. Instead, check out our handy guide to what’s open and what’s not in Vancouver this BC Day.
Please remember to adhere to all physical distancing guidelines and public safety protocols if you plan to visit any of these locations.
Attractions
- Granville Island
- Capilano Suspension Bridge
- Grouse Mountain
- Cypress Mountain & Eagle Coaster
- Maritime Museum
- Burnaby Village Museum
Grocery Stores
Pharmacies
Malls
The following malls are open – refer to their websites for specific hours: