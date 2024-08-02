Here's what the weather looks like for Vancouver's Pride Parade

The forecast is looking positively pleasant for the Vancouver Pride Parade on Sunday.

Roads will be closed downtown for the procession that begins at English Bay and heads down Pacific Street to finish at Concord Pacific Place.

Environment and Climate Change Canada is calling for sunny skies and a high of 25°C near the water. If that’s not perfect weather for a parade, we don’t know what is.

Remember to pack sunscreen and sun protection, since the parade begins at noon when the sun is at its strongest. No one wants to ruin their Pride weekend by getting a sunburn.

Staying hydrated is key too — so remember to drink water.

Prepare for crowds and traffic disruptions: VPD

The Vancouver Police Department is warning folks in the downtown core to expect large crowds and road closures on the day of the parade. They advise spectators to arrive early, since moving around once crowds form will be difficult.

TransLink said ridership doubled during the Pride parade last year compared to a usual Sunday.

Extra police officers will be on hand to direct traffic, manage crowds, and respond in case of an emergency.

“Our role is to maintain a safe environment for people to gather and celebrate Pride,” Const. Tania Visintin said in a news release.