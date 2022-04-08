Question Bo Horvat at your own peril.

From the very start of his career, questions were many when it came to Horvat’s transition to the pro game. He was junior strong, but was he pro strong? He was fast enough in junior, but in the NHL?

About the only thing that was never questioned was his ability to be a true pro in the general sense. He’s a great kid. ‘Was’ a great kid. He’s a great guy.

And it turns out, a great captain.

All of the other stuff? Most of it has been answered.

Faceoffs? Yeah, he figured that out. Strength? He’s an ox. Speed? Somehow among the faster Canucks when the feeling hits him.

And now, goal scoring too apparently. He’s been in the 20’s before of course — this is fifth 20-goal season. But I don’t think anyone was suspecting that he was a 30-goal scorer. And here we are.

Heck, even that one season when Henrik Sedin had to score cause Daniel was gone…remember? It was so notable. Well He only got to 29.

And for Horvat, that might be the only rub left. Canucks fans remember the captaincy of Hank as near perfect. And as a distributing centre, he was able to make people so much better.

Can Horvat?

Even within the confines of this single season, Horvat has persevered and turned this season into a positive. He has unquestionably made ‘himself’ better. The last frontier though, can he add to the assist column, without affecting the goal column

Thirty-four assists is the career high, and just 19 assists this season.

Again, question him at your own peril, because every time someone does, he answers.

But maybe we should for the final time, as one last spur.

Can Horvat do it?