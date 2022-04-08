Paul Maurice, next head coach of the Vancouver Canucks? It’s possible.

Darren Dreger told us yesterday that there haven’t been any meaningful discussions between the Canucks and head coach Bruce Boudreau about a return.

My understanding is that there haven’t been any discussions at all.

"There hasn't been any meaningful discussions between the two…a lot of teams are wanting to wait until the conclusion of the #NHL regular season." – @DarrenDreger (@rayanddregs) on Boudreau's future in Vancouver. #Canucks @stokodesigns S&P ➡️ https://t.co/GayMiDP5Ia pic.twitter.com/lLGIWSiF4s — Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) April 7, 2022

Now, part of that might be “process” related as Dreger, informed yesterday:

That the Canucks don’t have to address this file until the season ends later this month.

That serves as a convenient explanation as to why they haven’t extended a coach winning 63 per cent of his games as Canucks boss. Or, even if they don’t want to extend him, at least let him know that he’ll be back next year by exercising the club option on his contract.

Now, what could be holding matters up?

I know many are looking at Patrik Allvin’s comments about structure and juxtaposing that against a coach whose reputation is anything but structure. Boudreau is known as a motivator, not a game-plan tactician.

The conclusion being that Boudreau is not Allvin’s cup of tea. That could well be true, but I don’t think it’s the Canucks GM making this call. I think the Canucks President of Hockey Operations is making this call.

I was told by a source last night to not underestimate the relationship between Jim Rutherford and Paul Maurice, who is currently out of work after re-signing as Winnipeg Jets coach earlier this season.

Could Maurice be the next Canucks coach, with Rutherford’s history being a pulling factor?

"I was told by a source last night not to underestimate the relationship between Jim Rutherford and Paul Maurice." – @mattsekeres on Boudreau's future with the #Canucks & if Maurice could be Rutherford's guy. https://t.co/ZvIoOgaB73 @NorthlandsGC https://t.co/ckGtSWzW7Y — Sekeres and Price (@sekeresandprice) April 7, 2022

The Rutherford-Maurice bond that could extend to the Canucks runs deep from their days in Carolina. Maurice coached in the Hurricanes organization from 1997-98 to 2003-04, where he was let go 30 games into the season, with Rutherford serving as his general manager.

But here’s the other wrinkle, because the options flow both ways:

People who know Boudreau will tell you that Toronto is his dream job. That he grew up there, and played for the Leafs, and that Sheldon Keefe is one more first-round playoff exit away from losing the gig.

That could be one of many job openings on the NHL coaching carousel, where Boudreau could well be in-demand.

The interesting part here will be the invisible hand of Canucks ownership.

Chairman Francesco Aquilini hired Boudreau (with Rutherford’s blessing) and might not want to change given how beloved Bruce is by the fans. Canucks Nation is happy for the first time in years. Does ownership want to mess with that?

We said earlier in the week that how this administration handles the coach will be the first big test of the Rutherford regime.

It may also prove the first big test of their autonomy from ownership.