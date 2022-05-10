BC health officials to make announcement on vaccinations

Bonnie Henry and Adrian Dix in March 2020. (Province of BC/Flickr)

BC’s top health officials are making a public appearance Tuesday afternoon to discuss vaccinations in the province.

Provincial Health Officer Dr. Bonnie Henry and Health Minister Adrian Dix used to provide daily COVID-19 updates earlier in the pandemic, but their appearances have become fewer and further between since BC began emerging from the Omicron wave.

The government hasn’t given too many details about what the announcement will be, only that it will be about vaccines.

Henry and Dix’s remarks are scheduled to begin at 12:30 pm.