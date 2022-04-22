Canada drops mask and child COVID-19 test rules for returning travellers

Canada’s federal government announced Friday that it’s further relaxing pandemic border measures for returning travellers.

Children aged five to 11 who aren’t fully vaccinated will no longer be required to complete a pre-entry COVID-19 test before entering Canada. However, people age 12 and up who aren’t fully vaccinated will still need to show a negative COVID-19 test to enter.

In addition, the country is scrapping its rule that people who’ve returned from abroad must wear masks in indoor public spaces for 14 days following their trip. The rule wasn’t very well known, and it’s unclear how many people followed it. But going forward, returning travellers will only need to follow the same masking rules as everyone else.

The changes come into effect on April 25 at 1 pm Eastern Time.

Travellers should still use the ArriveCAN app to submit mandatory travel information such as proof of vaccination before they enter the country.

“The gradual easing of restrictions for travellers is part of our balanced and science-based approach to managing COVID-19 and its variants,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said in a news release. “Although some restrictions may be easing, air and rail travellers are reminded that they are still required to wear a mask throughout their travel journey.”