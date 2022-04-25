Here's how Canada's new COVID-19 travel rules could affect your trip

Canada has reached the next stage of loosening travel restrictions brought on by the pandemic.

On Friday, the federal government announced further relaxed pandemic border measures for returning travellers.

Beginning 1 pm ET/4 pm PT today, children aged five to 11 who aren’t fully vaccinated are no longer required to complete a COVID-19 test before entering Canada.

Anyone over that age who isn’t fully vaccinated will still be required to show a negative COVID-19 test to enter the country.

As of April 25, 2022, the Government of Canada is further easing and simplifying border measures for some groups of travellers, including children aged 5-11 travelling with vaccinated parents. Learn more: https://t.co/0lvUWteee4 pic.twitter.com/8Qydy27EsU — Health Canada and PHAC (@GovCanHealth) April 22, 2022

In addition, the country is scrapping its rule that people who’ve returned from abroad must wear masks in indoor public spaces for 14 days following their trip. The rule wasn’t very well known, and it’s unclear how many people followed it. But going forward, returning travellers will only need to follow standard masking rules.

The changes come into effect on April 25 at 1 pm Eastern Time.

All travellers must mandatorily use the ArriveCAN app to upload important travel documents at least 72 hours before embarking on their trip, including proof of vaccination and test results.

“The gradual easing of restrictions for travellers is part of our balanced and science-based approach to managing COVID-19 and its variants,” Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said last week. “Although some restrictions may be easing, air and rail travellers are reminded that they are still required to wear a mask throughout their travel journey.”

For further details on travel requirements and exemptions, check out the government’s guide here.

With files from Megan Devlin.