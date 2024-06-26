Predicted contract values for 8 Canucks free agents

With five days left until free agency begins, the Vancouver Canucks are set to have a lot of players test the open market.

Fitting some of these players, as well as some from the general free agency pool, into their roster and under the cap is a tricky puzzle waiting for management.

Understanding what these players could get on their next contract helps a lot, and we can use projections from analytics consulting firm AFP Analytics to make an educated guess.

AFP Analytics has provided projections for all pending free agents from every team that will be referenced throughout this article.

Nikita Zadorov – 5 years x $5.32 million

2023-24 stats: 75 GP, 6 G, 14 A, 20 PTS

75 GP, 6 G, 14 A, 20 PTS Age: 29

29 Position: D

Nikita Zadorov is a name that has been in the news a lot recently. It seems that there is at least some level of interest from each side in finding a new contract and the latest reports suggest that all hope is not yet lost.

The projected contract from AFP Analytics is roughly what’s been rumoured. It’s a big deal for a player who has been a third-pairing guy for his career, but Zadorov’s improved play in the playoffs gives hope that he may be worth even more than a deal like this when the games really matter.

Dakota Joshua – 4 years x $3.26 million

2023-24 stats: 63 GP, 18 G, 14 A, 32 PTS

63 GP, 18 G, 14 A, 32 PTS Age: 28

28 Position: LW

Dakota Joshua had a breakout season during a contract year, which bodes well for his financial prospects. He’s due a large raise on the sub-$1 million he made last season, and AFP Analytics projects a total contract value of over $10 million.

This is Joshua’s chance to cash in with a big contract, and it’s doubtful the Canucks will be able to make the largest cash offer considering their other cap commitments.

General manager Patrik Allvin said that he believes the team could find “the next Dakota Joshua” at the year-end interviews, and signs point towards Joshua leaving this summer, although all situations are fluid at this time of year.

Elias Lindholm – 5 years x $6.79 million

2023-24 stats: 75 GP, 15 G, 29 A, 44 PTS

75 GP, 15 G, 29 A, 44 PTS Age: 29

29 Position: C

It took a while, but Elias Lindholm eventually proved his worth with the Canucks. While the early returns after he was traded were not great, he was one of the team’s best players in the playoffs, and it’s clear the Canucks really want to keep him in town. That doesn’t seem to be happening.

The AFP Analytics projection here seems extremely low. It’s already been reported that Lindholm has rejected a deal thought to be worth just shy of $50 million and he’ll likely cross that number on the open market.

Tyler Myers – 2 years x $3.17 million

2023-24 stats: 77 GP, 5 G, 24 A, 29 PTS

77 GP, 5 G, 24 A, 29 PTS Age: 34

34 Position: D

Tyler Myers waited until the end of his previous massive contract to have his best season. While a few years ago Myers was on the receiving end of jokes from Canucks fans, he was legitimately one of their better defencemen next season and seems likely to return on a team-friendly deal this summer.

The projection from AFP Analytics seems about fair for a player of Myers’ size and ability.

Ian Cole – 1 year x $2.12 million

2023-24 stats: 78 GP, 2 G, 9 A, 11 PTS

78 GP, 2 G, 9 A, 11 PTS Age: 35

35 Position: D

Veteran Ian Cole seems to be moving on, as it was reported he will test free agency earlier this month. The blueliner performed well for the Canucks in a depth role but looked overmatched at times in the playoffs, although it was later revealed he was playing with a nasty injury.

Cole will likely be moving on and will be a good addition to a team looking for a cost-effective veteran. He’s beloved by teammates off the ice and was an important figure in the Canucks locker room last season.

Casey DeSmith – 1 year x $1.66 million

2023-24 stats: 12-9-6, 2.89 GAA, .896 SV%

12-9-6, 2.89 GAA, .896 SV% Age: 32

32 Position: G

Casey DeSmith was acquired by the Canucks prior to last season in a trade and proved to be a solid backup goaltender. He was pushed into the starter role at times and managed to do solid, helping the team win the Pacific Division despite being without their starter for much of the season.

The emergence of Arturs Silovs in the playoffs makes DeSmith’s presence redundant. He’ll certainly test the open market and has proven he’s a capable backup for a team that needs one.

Sam Lafferty – 2 years x $2.4 million

2023-24 stats: 79 GP, 13 G, 11 A, 14 PTS

79 GP, 13 G, 11 A, 14 PTS Age: 29

29 Position: RW

Sam Lafferty was acquired by the Canucks in a trade with the Toronto Maple Leafs. The winger provided depth, scoring, and size, but as the season went on, his ability to find the back of the net disappeared.

This culminated in a disappointing playoff run where Lafferty finished with zero points. The winger will almost certainly test the open market.

Arturs Silovs – 2 years x $1 million

2023-24 stats: 3-0-1, 2.47 GAA, .881 SV%

3-0-1, 2.47 GAA, .881 SV% Age: 23

23 Position: G

Last but not least, the only restricted free agent on this list will surely be back with the team next year. The breakout playoff star Silovs is expected to return on a cheap multi-year deal, likely close to the one projected by AFP Analytics above.