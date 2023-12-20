"Unreal trade": Tocchet loving the play of Canucks backup goalie DeSmith

Casey DeSmith is playing lights out for the Vancouver Canucks. The 32-year-old has a 6-2-2 record so far this season and has outperformed expectations since being acquired in a trade with the Montreal Canadiens.

In his latest start, DeSmith made 28 saves to help the Canucks beat the Nashville Predators 5-2. The addition has been appreciated by head coach Rick Tocchet, who now has two very solid options in between the pipes.

“It’s great. Patrik (Allvin) made an unreal trade getting him,” the head coach said about DeSmith to the media after the team’s win over the Predators. “Obviously he stops the puck, he’s great, but I think he’s one of the most well-liked guys in the room.”

If starter Thatcher Demko wasn’t playing like a Vezina Trophy candidate, DeSmith’s strong play could be enough to incite another Canucks goalie controversy. With both of them on top of their games, the Canucks have one of the best goalie duos in the league.

“I have such a good goalie partner in Demmer and it’s hard to get games away from that guy because he’s playing so well. Thankfully he got a little bit of rest tonight and he’ll be ready to go in Dallas,” DeSmith said after a recent 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators to Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy.

Despite having only played 11 games this season, DeSmith ranks 17th among all NHL goalies with at least five appearances in goals saved above expected, according to MoneyPuck. He’s also 13th among those goalies in goals saved above expected per 60 minutes.

The Canucks have not had a backup goalie post a save percentage of at least .915% since the 2015-16 season when Jacob Markstrom did so across 33 games. DeSmith is currently at .923% nearly halfway through the season.

The role of a backup goalie is not easy. You’re handed starts on a very infrequent basis, making it difficult to get into a rhythm. If a start goes sideways, it could be weeks until you get the chance to redeem yourself. DeSmith has handled this difficult role with ease.

“He didn’t start for two weeks, he’s got a smile on his face, he’s taking shots after practice. I mean that boosts the morale. Casey DeSmith is a high-character guy,” Tocchet continued after his team beat the Predators.

After that two-week break in play referenced by Tocchet, DeSmith was then trusted with starts in two of the past three games.

“I’m happy they went back with me and had that trust in me and obviously I wanted to deliver,” the goalie continued to Sportsnet’s Dan Murphy about getting two of the past three starts.

Deliver he did, stopping 59 of the 62 shots faced during those two games.

DeSmith has been playing like one of the best backups in the league, offering the Canucks the chance to manage fatigue while still being able to trust their goaltender. If he can keep this level of play up, the trade will go down as one of Allvin’s best.