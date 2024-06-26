Luc Bourdon's old agent tells hilarious Canucks draft day story

There were some tense moments for Luc Bourdon at the 2005 NHL draft before he was selected by the Vancouver Canucks.

The event, which is stressful for all the top prospects attending, had some extra twists and turns for the defenceman after he was misled by his agent.

Kent Hughes, current general manager of the Montreal Canadiens and former agent to Bourdon, told the story on a recent episode of the Pre-Game Twirl podcast.

Hughes recounted that during the 2005 NHL draft, he jumped the gun on telling his player he’d been drafted.

“The camera comes in, and it goes right to our table, so I tap Luc on the knee and go, ‘You’re going to San Jose,’ and they draft [Devin] Setoguchi,” explained the former agent on the podcast.

“Luc was a scary-looking dude. He looks at me and goes, ‘How about we wait to hear my f**king name.’ I was really nervous, but thankfully, he got drafted the next pick to Vancouver, who we didn’t think had any interest.”

This Luc Bourdon story by Kent Hughes is phenomenal 😂 YT: Pre-Game Twirl pic.twitter.com/QoZ6fncJFI — Jérôme Bérubé (@Jerome_Berube) June 26, 2024

There was actually another pick, Brian Lee, to the Ottawa Senators between the Sharks and Canucks picking, and the wait must’ve been excruciating for both player and agent.

The Canucks picked Bourdon with the 10th overall selection that year after a decorated junior hockey season with the Val–d’Or Foreurs in the QMJHL. He’s still the highest-ever drafted player from New Brunswick.

Bourdon tragically passed away in 2008 at just 21 years old in a motorcycle accident. Some of his career highlights include scoring at the NHL level and two gold medals at the World Juniors.

His No.28 is unofficially retired by the Canucks. Recent examples of players changing their number include Ian Cole and Elias Lindholm, who both previously wore No.28 but switched out of respect when they arrived in Vancouver.