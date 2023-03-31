Juicy & 88 Hotdog to offer cheap deals for grand opening week

We filled you in on the exciting news that South Korean brand Juicy & 88 Hotdog was opening its first Canadian location in Vancouver. Now, we have even more drool-worthy updates about this opening.

The famous chain is gearing up to offer some killer cheap and cheerful deals for its grand opening week, and you need to take note and come check them out.

Starting April 6, folks can head to Juicy & 88 Hotdog’s new #1-1725 Robson Street spot and get in the following deals.

Buy-One-Get-One FREE Juices (April 6 and 7)

Strawberry & Banana

Mango & Banana

Pineapple Banana

Buy-One-Get-One FREE Bubble Tea & Smoothies (April 8 and 9)

Brown Sugar Bubble Tea with Pearls

Strawberry Fruit Tea with Pearls

Mango Yogurt Smoothie

$2.99 Korean-Style Corn Dogs (April 6 to April 9)

88 Hotdog – Signature All Beef Flavour

Half Mozzarella & Beef

Half Cheddar Cheese & Beef