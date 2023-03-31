Juicy & 88 Hotdog to offer cheap deals for grand opening week
We filled you in on the exciting news that South Korean brand Juicy & 88 Hotdog was opening its first Canadian location in Vancouver. Now, we have even more drool-worthy updates about this opening.
The famous chain is gearing up to offer some killer cheap and cheerful deals for its grand opening week, and you need to take note and come check them out.
Starting April 6, folks can head to Juicy & 88 Hotdog’s new #1-1725 Robson Street spot and get in the following deals.
Buy-One-Get-One FREE Juices (April 6 and 7)
- Strawberry & Banana
- Mango & Banana
- Pineapple Banana
Buy-One-Get-One FREE Bubble Tea & Smoothies (April 8 and 9)
- Brown Sugar Bubble Tea with Pearls
- Strawberry Fruit Tea with Pearls
- Mango Yogurt Smoothie
$2.99 Korean-Style Corn Dogs (April 6 to April 9)
- 88 Hotdog – Signature All Beef Flavour
- Half Mozzarella & Beef
- Half Cheddar Cheese & Beef
Customers can enjoy up to two corn dogs per person during this promo. Be sure to mark your calendar and check this spot out once it opens.
This concept operates 800 stores in South Korea, where it offers affordable Korean cuisine, fresh fruit juice, and smoothies.
Juicy & 88 Hotdog also has another 100 locations internationally in 10 countries.
Juicy & 88 Hotdog
Address: #1-1725 Robson Street, Vancouver