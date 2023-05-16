NewsWeather

Power use record shattered as BC sweats through hottest May 15 ever

May 16 2023, 10:50 pm
Another record was smashed as British Columbians found a breeze of comfort in their air conditioners and fans amid the sweltering heat.

Hourly electricity consumption in the province reached nearly 7,600 megawatts Monday night, breaking the old May record of 7,200 megawatts from last year. That’s according to a news release by BC Hydro.

The typical average electricity usage in May is about 6,500 megawatts.

Thirty-seven areas in the province shattered the daily maximum temperature record on Monday. That includes the Pitt Meadows and Victoria Harbour areas, where the previous records were set 128 years ago in 1895.

Some took to Twitter to lament the abnormally high temperatures, with most groaning about the lack of AC.

BC Hydro expects the higher-than-average demand for power will stay through the rest of the week. However, the new record will likely remain in the coming days with temperatures dropping.
temperature weather forecast Vancouver

Environment and Climate Change Canada

Environment and Climate Change Canada’s forecast predicts the temperature in Vancouver will still be above average this time of year. The mercury is expected to fall slightly to the mid to high 20s on Tuesday before rebounding on Wednesday.
