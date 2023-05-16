Power use record shattered as BC sweats through hottest May 15 ever

Another record was smashed as British Columbians found a breeze of comfort in their air conditioners and fans amid the sweltering heat.

Hourly electricity consumption in the province reached nearly 7,600 megawatts Monday night, breaking the old May record of 7,200 megawatts from last year. That’s according to a news release by BC Hydro.

The typical average electricity usage in May is about 6,500 megawatts.

Thirty-seven areas in the province shattered the daily maximum temperature record on Monday. That includes the Pitt Meadows and Victoria Harbour areas, where the previous records were set 128 years ago in 1895.

Some took to Twitter to lament the abnormally high temperatures, with most groaning about the lack of AC.