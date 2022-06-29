With lots of folks returning to the office and the general hustle and bustle of city life, it’s nice to have a few options for easy grab-and-go lunches.

The appropriately named Vancouver chain Grab N Go – known for its quick and tasty Japanese and Korean snacks – just opened a new location in downtown Vancouver.

Grab N Go, which has three other locations around the city, sells 25 different kinds of stuffed inari, hand rolls, poke, banchan (Korean sides), and bowls of instant ramyun.

The spot also serves Korean fried chicken, specialty sodas like Coco Palm, and sweet treats like fruit cream sandwiches.

Not only is it a super convenient spot to grab a quick bite, but it’s also very reasonably priced. Daily happy hour deals run from 2 to 6 pm with three pieces of inari and a cup of ramyun for $4.99.

You can also upgrade your ramyun for an extra $3.

The new Grab N Go location is officially open today at 1139 West Pender Street and is holding special grand opening deals all day until July 31, including an all-day happy hour.

Grab N Go

Address: 1139 West Pender Street, Vancouver

Instagram