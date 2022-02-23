“Dreams do come true!”: Powell River patio lover basks in $100K lotto win

NewsVancouveritesPeople

Aly Laube
Feb 23 2022, 12:52 am
Submitted/BCLC

A woman from Powell River is about to get one hell of a patio set-up. 

Wendy Kinley has been dreaming of a luxurious, open-air lounge for ages, but never had the funds to make it happen.

That all changed when she won $100,000 from a December 25 Lotto 6/49 draw she picked up from Carlson Community Club on Joyce Avenue.

“It’s amazing,” she said. 

“Dreams do come true!”

Kinley checked the ticket at a local pub before driving to a friend’s house. Upon realizing she had won, she instantly called her husband and kids, who were equally as thrilled to hear the surprise.

“I had one ticket left and that was the one,” she recalled.

At first, she says, her husband didn’t believe she had really won.

“I sent the kids a picture of the validation and they called me right away and were so excited,” she said.

The lot of them are hoping to use the money for a vacation sometime soon.

